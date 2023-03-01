trending:

Man steals American Airlines bus at JFK airport, drives it through NYC: police

by Aaron Feis and Michael Bartiromo - 03/01/23 12:59 PM ET
A 43-year-old man was arrested early on Wednesday morning after stealing an employee shuttle bus at JFK and driving it across the New York City. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man stole an American Airlines bus from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City early Wednesday, driving across multiple boroughs before he was stopped by police, according to authorities.

The thief climbed behind the wheel of the AA employee shuttle bus shortly before 2 a.m. after it was left running in an airport lot, officials said. He then drove the bus from Queens to Manhattan, at which point police located the bus and followed him across the Brooklyn Bridge, where he pulled over near Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Burshawn Quildon, of Brooklyn, was arrested “without incident,” the NYPD said.

The suspect was the only person aboard the bus, according to police. There were no injuries or reports of damage to other vehicles.

Quildon has been charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. An investigation is ongoing.

Tags JFK New York

