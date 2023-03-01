trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

High school students pepper-sprayed at anti-racism protest in California

by Will Conybeare - 03/01/23 1:42 PM ET
by Will Conybeare - 03/01/23 1:42 PM ET

(KTLA) – An anti-racism protest at Indian Springs High School in San Bernardino, California, turned unruly and led to a campus safety officer using pepper spray on students Tuesday, authorities said.

The protest, which began around 11:30 a.m., started peacefully, but got out of hand when a group of students “attempted to enter and disrupt” a teacher’s classroom, according to a statement released by the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

When that group of students refused repeated requests from school staff to return to class, the campus safety officer started to use pepper spray, officials said.

Students pepper-sprayed
A melee ensued after a peaceful anti-racism protest at Indian Springs High School in San Bernardino on Tuesday. February 28, 2023 (@L0ud.packpedro)

Video posted on social media shows a campus security officer detaining a student as another student wrestles with a school official.

Two students were sent to the nurse’s office for examination and no further injuries were reported, district officials said.

Indian Springs High School was in a precautionary Secure and Hold status from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while authorities assessed the situation. Normal campus activities resumed thereafter.

The district planned to deploy additional personnel and police officers to the campus on Wednesday.

“We have plans to give students opportunities to dialogue with each other and staff so they can express their viewpoints in a manner that is constructive and conductive to greater understanding,” said Maria Garcia, Communications Officer for the San Bernardino City Unified School District. “We discourage students from engaging in non-peaceful protests because they disrupt teaching and learning and can have negative, unintended consequences.” 

Tags California High school pepper spray Protest

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  3. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  4. Twitter reverses suspension of Mike Lee’s personal account
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  7. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  8. Two more House Republicans call for home-state Rep. Santos to be ousted
  9. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  10. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  11. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  12. Republicans vow to block Biden FAA pick as Democrats double down
  13. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  14. DeSantis pushes for dismissal of lawsuit brought by migrants sent to Martha’s ...
  15. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  16. Tester to join Manchin, Republicans in blocking DOL green investment rule
  17. Study: Toilet paper adds to ‘forever chemicals’ in wastewater
  18. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
Load more

Video

See all Video