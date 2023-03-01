Cheney joining University of Virginia politics center as professor

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is set to join the University of Virginia as a professor at its Center for Politics.

“With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, Liz Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership,” the center’s director, Larry Sabato, said in a statement.

“Liz will send a compelling message to students about integrity. She’s a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles — and democracy itself.”

Cheney will participate in university-wide lectures, serve as a guest lecturer in student seminars, contribute to the department’s research, and participate in university and community events, the center said.

Cheney’s appointment with the department is effective immediately and will run through the fall 2023 semester, with an option to renew for one or more additional years.

In a statement, Cheney, who was ousted from Congress last year after becoming a leading critic for former President Trump within her party, expressed her excitement with her new role, saying that “preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort.”

“There are many threats facing our system of government and I hope my work with the Center for Politics and the broader community at the University of Virginia will contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy.,” Cheney added.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was vice chairwoman of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, as well as one of the 10 House House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the attacks.

Cheney’s stance against Trump resulted in her being ousted from her leadership position with the House Republican Conference in 2021 and led to her eventual loss to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in her state’s primary race last year.