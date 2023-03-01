trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Cheney joining University of Virginia politics center as professor

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/01/23 3:09 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/01/23 3:09 PM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is set to join the University of Virginia as a professor at its Center for Politics.

“With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, Liz Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership,” the center’s director, Larry Sabato, said in a statement.

“Liz will send a compelling message to students about integrity. She’s a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles — and democracy itself.”

Cheney will participate in university-wide lectures, serve as a guest lecturer in student seminars, contribute to the department’s research, and participate in university and community events, the center said.

Cheney’s appointment with the department is effective immediately and will run through the fall 2023 semester, with an option to renew for one or more additional years. 

In a statement, Cheney, who was ousted from Congress last year after becoming a leading critic for former President Trump within her party, expressed her excitement with her new role, saying that “preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort.”

“There are many threats facing our system of government and I hope my work with the Center for Politics and the broader community at the University of Virginia will contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy.,” Cheney added. 

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was vice chairwoman of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, as well as one of the 10 House House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the attacks.

Cheney’s stance against Trump resulted in her being ousted from her leadership position with the House Republican Conference in 2021 and led to her eventual loss to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in her state’s primary race last year. 

Tags Dick Cheney Larry Sabato Larry Sabato Liz Cheney Liz Cheney n the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics University of Virginia Virginia

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  2. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  3. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  4. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  5. Two more House Republicans call for home-state Rep. Santos to be ousted
  6. Republicans vow to block Biden FAA pick as Democrats double down
  7. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  8. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  9. GOP senators grill Garland on border security, weaponization of law ...
  10. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  11. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  12. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  13. Watch live: Jury to visit crime scene in Murdaugh trial ahead of closing ...
  14. Twitter reverses suspension of Mike Lee’s personal account
  15. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  16. US intelligence: No evidence foreign adversaries behind ‘Havana syndrome’
  17. Eight Iowa state GOP lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to ban same-sex ...
  18. Study: Toilet paper adds to ‘forever chemicals’ in wastewater
Load more

Video

See all Video