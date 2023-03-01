trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

2 men cited for killing, planning to eat American bald eagle

by Gage Teunissen and Jocelina Joiner - 03/01/23 5:05 PM ET
by Gage Teunissen and Jocelina Joiner - 03/01/23 5:05 PM ET
FILE – This Jan. 5, 2020, file photo shows a bald eagle in Philadelphia. Two men in Nebraska are accused of killing and planning to eat a bald eagle (not pictured.) (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the two men were cited by authorities.

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two men have been cited for killing an American bald eagle and planning to make a meal of it, Nebraska authorities say.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called around 4 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the main Wood Duck Recreation Area near Stanton, Nebraska.

Officials said they found the vehicle in a field, where the two men had a dead eagle with them.

According to the release, officials said Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, both 20, had shot the eagle, a protected species, and planned to cook and eat it.

Officials cited the two, both of whom are Honduran nationals who needed an interpreter, for the unlawful possession of an eagle. Herneanez-Tziquin was also cited for not having a driver’s license.

The Nebraska Games and Parks took the bird and the rifle allegedly used to shoot it.

The investigation is ongoing and more serious charges are possible.

According to the National Audubon Society, the number of bald eagles had been in serious decline — due largely to shootings — during most of the 20th century. However, now they have been seeing a gradual increase since the 1970s.

Tags

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate sends bill nullifying Biden's ESG investing rule to president's desk
  2. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  3. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  4. More Americans disapprove of McCarthy sharing Jan. 6 footage with Carlson than ...
  5. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  6. Why a DC crime bill is creating big problems for Democrats
  7. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  8. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  9. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  10. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  11. Two more House Republicans call for home-state Rep. Santos to be ousted
  12. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  13. Republicans vow to block Biden FAA pick as Democrats double down
  14. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  15. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  16. Study: Toilet paper adds to ‘forever chemicals’ in wastewater
  17. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  18. Eight Iowa state GOP lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to ban same-sex ...
Load more

Video

See all Video