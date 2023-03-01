trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured

by Lauren Sforza - 03/01/23 7:11 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/01/23 7:11 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

A fight between students in a classroom in California left one student dead and one injured, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that a 16-year old student died in a stabbing in a classroom inside Montgomery High School. He said that two students entered an art class at 11:11 a.m. and approached a freshman student, who then pulled out a folding knife with a blade of about four to five inches.

He said that the two students who entered the classroom were stabbed. One was stabbed in the upper body three times, and the other was stabbed in the hand. Both students were transported to the hospital, but one of the students died, and the second one was left injured, Cregan said. There were about 30 other people in the class at the time, including 27 students, but no other reported injuries.

Cregan said that a 15-year-old student is in custody after he fled the scene and was found in a creek near the school, but noted that the police have not recovered a weapon. He said that it remains an ongoing investigation.

A school official noted that the school does not have metal detectors in the school now, and that they will “assess” how to support the students going forward, according to the press conference.

The high school went under a lockdown and dismissed students early for the day at approximately 1 p.m., according to a school alert.

Tags California Montgomery High School Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Police Department

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  2. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  3. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  4. Senate sends bill nullifying Biden's ESG investing rule to president's desk
  5. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  6. The Memo: Lightfoot is latest Democrat to fall to anger over crime
  7. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  8. Why a DC crime bill is creating big problems for Democrats
  9. More Americans disapprove of McCarthy sharing Jan. 6 footage with Carlson than ...
  10. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  11. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  12. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  13. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  14. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  15. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  16. Republicans vow to block Biden FAA pick as Democrats double down
  17. Two more House Republicans call for home-state Rep. Santos to be ousted
  18. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
Load more

Video

See all Video