Tennessee lawmaker apologizes for suggesting ‘hanging by a tree’ as execution method for death row inmates

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 03/02/23 11:03 AM ET
A Tennessee lawmaker has apologized after suggesting death row inmates face “hanging by a tree” as an execution method earlier this week.

State Rep. Paul Sherrell (R) made the comments on Tuesday during a House Criminal Justice Committee meeting discussing an amendment to a bill that would allow death row inmates to be executed by firing squad. The method is currently not allowed in Tennessee.

In expressing his support for the amendment, Sherrell said “Could I put an amendment on that it would include hanging by a tree, also?”

There was no response at the time to Sherrell’s comments, but in a statement reported by NewsChannel5, Gloria Sweet-Love, President of the Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP, said Sherrell’s comments were evocative of lynchings.

“He is celebrating a particular form of execution used against African Americans in Tennessee and across the nation, including innocent and wrongfully convicted persons,” Sweet-Love said.

“In many parts of the South, lynchings took place in nearly every county as it exemplified racialized and anti-Black violence. We know from numerous research studies that Blacks are also disproportionately executed, especially when the alleged victim is White,” she added.

“It is a sad day in Tennessee politics when a lawmaker publicly announces that he wants to resurrect the lynching tree. We demand an apology from Representative Sherrill and ask the House leadership to condemn statements advocating racialized violence.”

In a statement released by the House Republican Caucus Wednesday, Sherrell said he regretted his “very poor judgment” in making the remarks.

“My exaggerated comments were intended to convey my belief that for the cruelest and most heinous crimes, a just society requires the death penalty in kind,” Sherell said.

“Although a victim’s family cannot be restored when an execution is carried out, a lesser punishment undermines the value we place on protecting life. My intention was to express my support of families who often wait decades for justice. I sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been hurt or offended.”

