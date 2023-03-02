trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Two Americans arrested in alleged scheme to supply Russia with aviation equipment

by Julia Mueller - 03/02/23 6:42 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/02/23 6:42 PM ET

Two Americans were arrested Thursday in relation to an alleged scheme to supply Russia with aviation equipment in violation of U.S. export laws amid the war on Ukraine, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ alleged in a release that two men from Kansas — 59-year-old Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky and 55-year-old Douglas Robertson — have conspired to shirk U.S. export laws since 2020 as they sent Western avionics equipment to Russian companies and offered repair services for equipment used in Russian-built aircraft through their Kanrus Trading Company. 

Buyanovsky and Robertson allegedly concealed and misstated where and to whom the equipment and services were being delivered, according to the DOJ.

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, the defendants allegedly attempted to send the aviation-related equipment to Russia from the U.S. 

The Department of Commerce informed Buyanovsky and Robertson that they’d need a license to export to Russia, but months later, the pair allegedly shipped the equipment to Russia via Armenia and Cyprus, without a license. 

The two Kansas men are charged with “conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law,” according to the DOJ; they face decades in prison if convicted.

Tags DOJ Kansas russia Russian aircraft ukraine

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  2. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
  3. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  4. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  5. Alex Murdaugh found guilty in the killing of wife, son
  6. Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  7. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  8. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  9. Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech
  10. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  11. Two Americans arrested in alleged scheme to supply Russia with aviation ...
  12. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  13. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  14. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales amid IRS ...
  15. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  16. Tennessee enacts nation’s first law restricting drag shows, bans ...
  17. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  18. Maryland mayor arrested on child porn charges, resigns
Load more