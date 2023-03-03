Columbia, William & Mary move forward with test-optional admissions policies

Columbia University and the College of William & Mary have announced this past week they will stick with making SAT and ACT scores optional for the admissions process.

Many universities decided over the coronavirus pandemic to temporarily do away with SAT or ACT score requirements, but few have said this option would become a permanent part of their admissions process.

“We have designed our application to afford the greatest possible opportunity and flexibility for students to represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents, interests and goals. Standardized testing is not a required component of our application,” Columbia College and Columbia Engineering on Wednesday.

Columbia has become the first Ivy League school to make the change, with others including Harvard saying optional test scores will only remain until 2026.

While not having to take a standardized test during a pandemic that disrupted schooling was welcomed, many students feared not submitting SAT or ACT scores would hurt their chances of getting into a school or scholarship money.

While Columbia says students are still allowed to submit their schools under the old guidelines, those “who choose not to submit test scores will not be at a disadvantage in our process.”

“We will continue to evaluate all submitted information within an individualized application review process that considers the unique combination of circumstances shaping each applicant’s journey. The rigor of a student’s curriculum, their academic achievement and their demonstrated intellectual curiosity will remain central to our review,” the school added.

William & Mary says it is “indefinitely” continuing optional test scores for admissions after the “highly effective three-year pilot program.”

Over the program, the college says in 2021, 39 percent of students enrolling in classes did not provide SAT or ACT scores.

The school tracked the academic success of those who got accepted with or without the scores and says they found in the first year the students who submitted scores and did not submit scores were equally successful at the college, with similar GPAs.

“We want to empower students with more flexibility to demonstrate their talent when applying,” said Associate Vice President for Enrollment & Dean of Admission Tim Wolfe. “Our admission process is comprehensive and multi-faceted. As we found through the pilot, we continue to enroll highly qualified students — with or without a standardized test score — capable of succeeding academically and in contributing to the William & Mary community.”