DC voters approve of crime bill that GOP wants to undo, poll finds

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 03/03/23 2:44 PM ET
A closeup of the red and white flag of the District of Columbia also known as Washington DC or the Nations Capital. This flag was blowing in a stiff breeze.

new poll has found that a majority of voters in D.C. approve of the city’s attempt to modernize its criminal code, despite President Biden and congressional Republicans’ disapproval.

Last April, the DC Justice Lab and FWD.us commissioned HIT Strategies to poll registered voters in Washington, D.C., about the city’s Revised Criminal Code Act (RCCA) and found that 83 percent of registered voters surveyed supported the measure, with 86 percent of Black voters supporting it.

The RCCA would eliminate most mandatory sentences and lower penalties for a number of violent offenses, including carjackings and robberies. According to the poll, 72 percent of voters support eliminating life sentences and setting maximum sentences proportionate to the offense. 

Seventy-seven percent also support eliminating mandatory minimum sentences in instances where judges could impose prison alternatives.

The bill would also expand the requirement for jury trials in most misdemeanor cases. Ninety-three percent of voters expressed support guaranteeing the right to a jury trial for offenses that carry jail or prison time.

When asked if they support a process for judicial review and resentencing on a case-by-case basis after a person has served at least 15 years in prison, 85 percent of voters expressed support.

The bill would also decriminalize panhandling and playing games in the street, which 73 percent of voters supported. 

Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the measure when it came to her desk in January, saying the resolution “sends the wrong message,” but city council members overrode the veto.

Councilmember Trayon White (D-Ward 8) was the only member to uphold Bowser’s veto, despite HIT Strategies polling finding that 84 percent of Ward 8 voters approve of the measure.  

The GOP-controlled House passed legislation to undo aspects of the RCCA, and all 49 Republican senators are in support of the resolution. Meanwhile, Biden said Thursday he would sign the legislation if comes to his desk. 

“I support D.C. Statehood and home-rule — but I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections — such as lowering penalties for carjackings,” Biden tweeted Thursday. “If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did — I’ll sign it.” 

But Terrance Woodbury, founding partner of HIT Strategies, says this could be a mistake on Biden’s part. Nearly 80 percent of voters said they would be more likely to support a candidate who would vote for the RCCA.

“Like a majority of Americans, District voters support a number of efforts to reimagine public safety; in this case, more than 8 in 10 support the revised criminal code, which modernizes the law and makes it fair,” Woodbury said. “Any Democrat who plans to overturn the will of voters on criminal justice reform must not be aware of the data and studies showing voters of across party lines are looking for real solutions over tough crime talk.”

