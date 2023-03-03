trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Biden Education chief: GOP using schools ‘as a means to divide’

by Lexi Lonas - 03/03/23 12:49 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 03/03/23 12:49 PM ET
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is pictured in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 24, 2022.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona highlighted Democrats’ efforts at “parent partnership” in an op-ed for Newsweek this week, indirectly hitting back at Republicans who are attempting to paint Democrats as uncaring about parental rights in education. 

“From Day One of President Joe Biden’s tenure, we have made authentic parent engagement a top priority, not only embedding the needs of parents and families into most of our programs, but also creating new opportunities for parents to engage directly with the Department of Education and with their own school communities,” Cardona wrote in his opinion piece, titled “We are Raising the Bar for Parent Partnership in Our Schools.” 

Some examples Cardona listed of the administration’s focus on parents included welcoming parental feedback when implementing policies to help with the academic gap that sprang from the pandemic and giving parents more information regarding resources they can take advantage of in their state or district.

Although he didn’t name them, the op-ed was also a direct response against Republicans who say Democrats are opposed to parental involvement in schools.

“Meanwhile, some opponents of our administration are hiding behind the guise of ‘parents’ rights’ to try to defund public schools and take away critical resources in education — a strategy that will ultimately hurt our children, our communities, and our economy,” Cardona said. “Remarkably, the most vocal proponents of ‘parents’ rights’ are missing in action when it comes to the actual work of helping our nation’s parents and students.”

Democrats have recently been playing defense on education as Republicans, who balked at school closures and mask mandates during the pandemic, have also pushed forward with culture war issues including LGBTQ issues and critical race theory — a collegiate-level academic framework examining history through the lens of racism that has become a catch-all political buzzword for any teaching of American history and race.

“That approach does nothing to help students across the country. None of the nearly 10,000 parents with whom my team and I have met since the president took office said they wanted more culture wars or partisan politics in schools,” Cardona said. 

“Parent partnership is not about giving in to the loudest voices or political grandstanding. It’s about welcoming the voices of all families, and inviting parents to be a real part of decision-making processes in education. And it means reflecting parent diversity in parent voice and leadership in a way that authentically represents the diversity of their childrens’ schools,” he added. 

Tags Critical race theory education secretary Joe Biden Miguel Cardona Miguel Cardona Parental Rights in Education

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  3. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  4. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  5. Housing affordability hits historic low
  6. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  7. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  8. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  9. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  10. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  11. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  12. East Palestine residents erupt at town hall with Norfolk Southern official
  13. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
  14. Manchin on Social Security, Medicare: ‘Is there a better program?’
  15. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at gender-affirming care for trans youth
  17. Watch live: Murdaugh sentenced after guilty verdict
  18. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
Load more