Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/03/23 12:55 PM ET
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Donald Trump Jr. gave a Willy Wonka-like twist to his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

As the president’s eldest son took the stage on Friday afternoon, he urged attendees at the event to look under their seats. 

Trump Jr. said if attendees had a gold chocolate bar hiding underneath where they were sitting, they were the “lucky winner” of a VIP ticket to a reception with the former president on Saturday afternoon. 

It was not immediately clear how many golden chocolate bars had been given out by Trump’s team, but several attendees could be heard screaming for joy after discovering they were a winner as photographers swarmed toward the front of the ballroom. 

Trump is slated to speak at CPAC on Saturday. 

“This feels like MAGA country,” Trump Jr. said before launching into a 15-minute speech mocking Democrats, slamming Big Tech and urging attendees to support conservative grassroots causes. 

Trump’s popularity is hanging over this year’s CPAC in a big way, as the former president prepares to take on a number of other expected GOP primary hopefuls including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.  

