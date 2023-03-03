trending:

Utah lawmakers approve new state flag design featuring beehive

by Jared Gans - 03/03/23 4:17 PM ET
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Utah may be getting a new state flag after lawmakers approved the design on Thursday. 

A bill to change the official Utah flag narrowly passed in the state House by a margin of 40-35, sending the legislation to Gov. Spencer Cox’s (R) desk. The state Senate cleared it at the end of January, though Cox has not indicated if he will support the measure.

The new flag, if the bill is signed into law, will be divided into three sections. The top part is blue, the middle is white, and the bottom is red. 

The white area would be designed to appear as a mountain with five peaks, cutting into the blue area on top. A mostly blue hexagon would be placed in the middle of the white area, also cutting into the red area on the bottom. 

Inside the hexagon will be a yellow beehive and a white star. The beehive is meant to symbolize industry, community and the year 1847, when the first settlers reached modern-day Utah, according to the legislation. 

The honey bee is also Utah’s state insect.

The star symbolizes hope and the year 1896, when Utah became a state, and the hexagon symbolizes the strength of Utah’s people. 

The top blue section is for the state’s skies and faith, the middle white section is for the snowy mountains and peace, and the bottom red section is for the southern part of the state’s red rocks and for the state’s perseverance and landscapes. 

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that House Majority Leader Mike Schultz (R) said updating the flag will allow for it to be displayed more widely. 

“When you drive across the state, you see some Utah flags, but the majority of those flags you see are on state-owned buildings or government-owned buildings. There are going to be more people flying the Utah flag, and that’s good for our state,” Schultz said. 

The outlet reported that the process to design a new flag started in 2019, and more than 5,700 submissions for design ideas were sent in last year. 

Three versions of the current “historic” flag will also still be able to be used under the bill. The current flag features a blue background with an eagle, an American flag, a shield with a beehive and arrows in the middle, surrounded by a yellow circle. 

A spokesperson for Cox told the Tribune that the governor’s office appreciates the debate the legislators had on the flag and are pleased they found “common ground” but did not specify if Cox would sign the bill. 

The Tribune reported that the governor must decide by March 23. 

A Twitter account formed for civilians supporting the new flag design praised the bill’s passage in a tweet on Thursday.

“Congratulations, #Utah, you’re getting a new flag!” the account tweeted.

Tags Spencer Cox state flag Utah

