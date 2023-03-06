trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from US

by Mychael Schnell - 03/06/23 4:37 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 03/06/23 4:37 PM ET

A Texas lawmaker filed a bill on Monday that would set a referendum for voters to decide whether or not the state should explore the possibility of seceding from the United States.

If the measure — known as the “TEXIT Referendum Act” — passes, a referendum on whether or not Texas “should reassert its status as an independent nation” would be scheduled for the next general election on Nov. 7, 2023. The bill would also require potential plans to be presented to the Legislature.

“The Texas Constitution is clear that all political power resides in the people,” Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) wrote in a statement. “After decades of continuous abuse of our rights and liberties by the federal government, it is time to let the people of Texas make their voices heard.”

A coalition of Texas lawmakers — including Slaton — filed the same bill in March 2021, which was referred to the State Affairs committee. It did not, however, receive a hearing or a vote.

Slaton said this time around, he was filing the bill 187 years after the fall of the Alamo.

“On this 187th anniversary of the fall of the Alamo I’m proud to file this bill to let the people of Texas vote on the future of our State,” Slaton wrote in his statement. “Texas was born out of a desire for liberty and self-governance, and that desire continues to burn in the hearts of all Texans.”

The Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) — whose mission is to secure and protect the political, cultural and economic independence of Texas — called the filing of the bill “great news.”

Slaton’s renewed push comes exactly two weeks after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) re-upped her call for a “national divorce,” recommending that the U.S. “separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”

The comments sparked a political storm, with figures from both sides of the aisle criticizing the congresswoman for her remarks.

Tags Marjorie Taylor Greene secession Texas

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  2. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  3. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  4. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  5. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  6. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  7. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  8. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  9. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  10. Pence asks judge to block special counsel’s Jan. 6 subpoena
  11. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  12. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  13. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  14. DC City Council tries to withdraw crime bill from Senate
  15. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  16. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  17. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  18. DeSantis blasts 'leftist politicians,' touts Florida's 'massive gains' in ...
Load more