trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens

by Lauren Sforza - 03/06/23 5:44 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/06/23 5:44 PM ET

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) blasted Walgreens on Monday for its decision to stop dispersing abortion pills in 20 states and said California will not be conducting business with the company.

“California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk. We’re done,” Newsom tweeted on Monday.

Walgreens announced last week that it will no longer sell abortion pills by mail in 20 states after attorneys general in those states warned that the company and CVS could face legal consequences for selling the pill. The states include Iowa, Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas; several of the states have strong restrictions on abortion.

“California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls,” a spokesperson for Newsom said in an emailed statement to The Hill.

Walgreens’s move, which was first reported by Politico, also drew criticism from the White House on Friday, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying it was “dangerous and unacceptable” for Republicans to target pharmacies for offering the pills.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded availability of the abortion pill in January by allowing U.S. retail pharmacies to offer them directly to patients with a prescription instead of requiring the pill to be dispensed in person by doctors or clinics.  

Spokespeople for both Walgreens and CVS said in January that the companies were planning to seek the certification needed to dispense abortion pills in the states where it is legal.

Tags abortion abortion pill California Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Walgreens

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  2. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  3. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  4. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  5. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  6. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  7. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  8. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  9. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  10. Pence asks judge to block special counsel’s Jan. 6 subpoena
  11. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  12. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  13. DC City Council tries to withdraw crime bill from Senate
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. Bipartisan Senate bill would end Cuban embargo
  16. DeSantis blasts 'leftist politicians,' touts Florida's 'massive gains' in ...
  17. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  18. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
Load more