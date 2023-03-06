trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election claims

by Stephen Neukam - 03/06/23 8:07 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/06/23 8:07 PM ET

Defeated Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, a Republican who refused to concede in his loss to his Democratic opponent, was sanctioned by a state judge over his lawsuit that challenged his loss last year.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian said the suit brought forward by Finchem and his attorney was “groundless and not brought in good faith.”

The court ordered Finchem to pay the legal fees incurred by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and his office, who were challenged in court by Finchem when he sought to have the election results thrown out and ballots recast. In December, Julian rejected Finchem’s suit that alleged thousands of Republican voters were disenfranchised in the November elections.

The costs of those fees have not been determined.

Finchem alleged in his lawsuit that technical issues at polling locations in Maricopa County cost him about 200,000 votes in November. Although printer issues at around 70 polling locations in the county did mean that tabulation machines were unable to read ballots, election officials have maintained that everyone was still able to vote.

Julian said that even if everything that Finchem alleged in his lawsuit were true, it still would not have been enough to win him the election.

“Finchem’s expert report identified 80,000 potentially ‘missing votes,’” the ruling said. “Yet, Finchem lost the election he challenged by 120,208 votes. That margin was so significant that even if it were assumed that 80,000 votes were missing and that those votes would all have been cast in his favor, the result of the election would not have changed.”

The March 1 ruling from Julian hands yet another loss to a Republican candidate in Arizona who sought to fight the results of the 2022 elections.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake also launched an unsuccessful quest to challenge her loss to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D), claiming state elections officials intentionally sabotaged her victory. An Arizona judge ruled against Lake in December.

Tags Adrian Fontes Arizona Arizona Republicans election denial Kari Lake

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  2. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  3. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  4. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  5. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  6. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  7. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  8. ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage announces bid for seat Schiff vacating
  9. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  10. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  11. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  12. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
  13. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  16. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  17. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  18. Pence asks judge to block special counsel’s Jan. 6 subpoena
Load more