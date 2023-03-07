trending:

Republican NY lawmakers introduce legislation to prevent House members from profiting off fraud

by Basil John - 03/07/23 5:51 PM ET
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A group of Republican lawmakers wants to prohibit fellow members in the House of Representatives who are found guilty of financial or campaign finance fraud from profiting off their fabrications.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) introduced legislation, taking aim at Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

“This legislation is about ensuring that elected officials who break the public’s trust are held accountable for their wrongdoings,” D’Esposito said.

The bill would bar Congressional members convicted of certain offenses from profiting off of book deals and media appearances.

“No one should be able to profit off of lying to the American people and swindling their way into the people’s house,” D’Esposito said.

D’Esposito said his proposal will make sure there isn’t a benefit to betraying voters.

“You should not be able to turn it into a payday,” D’Espostio said.

Several other Republicans are joining on to the legislation, and even though Santos’ name isn’t on the bills, they say he’s the reason.

“George Santos is a scam artist and we New York Republicans are here to stop him,” Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) said.

Both LaLota and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) said Santos’ lies are easy to see.

“And we New York Republicans can smell a scam from a mile away and George Santos’s scam absolutely stinks,” LaLota said.

“I know what integrity is and George Santos doesn’t have any,” Williams said.

D’Esposito said he and his colleagues have spoken with leadership and they are confident their bill will make it to the floor. Santos hasn’t commented publicly and wasn’t available for comment.

