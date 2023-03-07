trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Oklahoma votes to reject legalizing recreational marijuana

by Julia Mueller - 03/07/23 9:50 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/07/23 9:50 PM ET
Associated Press/Sean Murphy

Oklahomans on Tuesday voted to reject legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. 

State question 820 was projected to be shot down, according to The Associated Press — with nearly three-quarters of ballots counted, more than 63 percent had voted against it in the special election

The proposal would have made Oklahoma the 22nd state to legalize recreational cannabis use for adults, greenlighting Oklahomans age 21 and over to purchase and possess up to one ounce of marijuana, eight grams or less of marijuana concentrates and marijuna-infused products, plus up to 12 marijuana plants.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt opposed the state question, along with other state legislators in his party. Meanwhile, the state’s American Civil Liberties Union and criminal justice reform advocates pushed for a ‘yes’ vote.

The state voted to legalize medical marijuana back in 2018, becoming the 30th state to do so.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Kevin Stitt Marijuana marijuana legalization Oklahoma

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  2. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  3. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  4. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  5. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  6. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  7. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  8. Tucker Carlson revels in congressional ‘hysteria’ over Jan. 6 footage
  9. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  10. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  11. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  12. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  14. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  15. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  16. Mexican governor says kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded
  17. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  18. Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed
Load more