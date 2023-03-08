trending:

Memphis council approves police reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols death

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 03/08/23 9:54 AM ET
The Memphis City Council on Tuesday passed several pieces of police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols’s beating by police officers on Jan. 7, which left him dead three days later.

The series of reforms would include an annual review of techniques for police training, require officers to use only marked vehicles for traffic stops and increased collection of police data.

Another ordinance the council passed was the creation of an independent review process of department incidents — including the use of excessive force — that will then be provided to the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board. 

The board, an independent body, has the authority to investigate allegations of misconduct filed against the Memphis Police Department and then recommend action on cases regarding excessive and deadly force and injuries occurred while in police custody.

The reforms were the result of nationwide outrage after Nichols, 29, was brutally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop. Harrowing video footage of the beating was released in late January. 

The five officers involved in the deadly beating, all Black, were fired and charged with second degree murder, though they have all pleaded not guilty. Several fire department employees were also fired, though they have not been charged.

Tuesday’s ordinances come just as Memphis authorities announced they have concluded their investigation into the officers and fire department members.

Twenty additional hours of video footage are to be released on Wednesday. 

