trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Michigan passes bill giving civil rights protections to LGBTQ people

by Stephen Neukam - 03/08/23 4:17 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/08/23 4:17 PM ET
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Detroit.

Lawmakers in Michigan have passed a bill to expand civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expected to sign the measure into law when it reaches her desk.

The vote in the Democratic-led state House on Wednesday, which passed the bill with a 64-45 margin, would codify protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation in employment, housing and other areas. 

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act comes after the state’s Supreme Court last year ruled that state law currently provides protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation. The new bill would make it illegal for someone to fire or evict someone based on their sexual orientation.

Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the legislation, which comes as Republican-led states have passed a slew of bills that limit the freedoms of LGBTQ Americans. Lawmakers in states including South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas are currently considering further anti-transgender measures.

But Whitmer said the bill in Michigan would be an opportunity to expand protections to that community.

“I’m celebrating trans women who have continuously led the way, despite constant threats to their lives and liberty,” she said on Twitter Wednesday. “I’m proud that we’re finally in a position to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect LGBTQ+ Michiganders.”

Republicans in Michigan who opposed the legislation argued that it would threaten the freedoms of religious organizations and institutions and offered amendments to address those concerns, but were ultimately rejected.

Tags Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer LGBTQ rights Michigan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  2. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  3. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  4. Manchin will vote against Biden’s pick to head IRS 
  5. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  6. Missouri gun law ruled unconstitutional
  7. White House blasts Tucker Carlson as ‘not credible’ after airing Jan. 6 ...
  8. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  9. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  10. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  11. Liz Cheney on potential House GOP-led Jan. 6 probes: ‘Bring it on’
  12. Biden launches battle on Capitol Hill with call for Medicare tax hike
  13. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  15. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  16. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  17. Matt Schlapp sexual assault accuser comes forward: ‘I’m not backing away’
  18. Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
Load more