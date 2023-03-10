trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

West Virginia senators reject bill to ban child marriage

by Julia Shapero - 03/10/23 3:40 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/10/23 3:40 PM ET
FILE – This Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 file photo shows the West Virginia State Capitol building. (AP Photo/John Raby, File)

West Virginia state senators on the Judiciary Committee rejected a bill on Wednesday to ban child marriage under all circumstances.

The bill, which was narrowly voted down 9-8 by the committee, sought to establish 18 as the age of consent for marriage and remove the ability for minors to even seek consent from a parent, guardian or court to marry. 

In West Virginia, children as young as 16 can currently marry with parental consent, while those under 16 must request a waiver from a judge, according to ABC News. A Pew Research Center analysis based on 2014 data found that the state had one of the highest rates of child marriage in the country.

“I just wanted to remind everyone in the room that this is International Women’s Day,” state Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel (D) said after the committee rejected the bill, according to MetroNews. “Thank you.”

Democratic state Delegate Sen. Kayla Young, the lead sponsor on the bill, slammed the committee vote on Wednesday. The bill was overwhelmingly passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates last week.

“They first moved to table the bill without discussion, which failed, so they killed the bill instead,” Young said in a tweet. “For now, there will be no floor for the age of marriage in WV, endangering our kids.”

The bill was successfully discharged from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday but it remains to be seen if it can pass the full state Senate.

Tags child marriage west virginia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  2. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  3. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  4. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  5. Manchin says he won’t advance Biden lands nominee
  6. 5 key figures in the Manhattan DA’s Trump probe
  7. ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance ...
  8. Freedom Caucus chair fires back at Biden: ‘Smear-and-fear campaign’
  9. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  10. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  11. Stewart hits Petraeus over US military complex: Lost wars and ‘Pentagon got a ...
  12. Maxwell Frost: Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 coverage makes ‘people feel like ...
  13. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  14. Bestselling writer Jodi Picoult denounces Florida book ban
  15. People found living in tunnel under Colorado highway flyover
  16. Freedom Caucus lays out spending cut demands for debt limit
  17. 5 takeaways from the February jobs report
  18. Tennessee GOP Lt. Gov. Randy McNally faces criticism for supporting anti-LGBTQ ...
Load more