Thousands evacuated after California levee breached

More than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders in central California over the weekend after a levee was breached following heavy rainfall.

The Pajaro River’s levee, which is about 100 feet wide, was breached by flooding after another atmospheric river pounded the state. Officials had warned residents to leave their homes, but some who stayed had to be rescued from flood waters.

Officials in Monterey County, where the evacuation orders were issued, said that more than 90 rescues had been completed since Friday with the help of the California National Guard. No deaths were reported.

As of Sunday morning, there were still over 6,700 customers in the county without electricity, according to the grid tracker poweroutage.us.

Authorities in San Luis Obispo County and Kern County, south of Monterey County, also ordered evacuations. President Biden declared a federal emergency late last week to help with relief efforts.

The rescue efforts in central California come as the state braces for another atmospheric river at the beginning of this week, with forecasters warning it could be worse than the one over the weekend. The Bay Area and the Central Coast are in line to receive the brunt of the next weather event.

“This event will be more widespread,” Meteorologist Kristan Lund of the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office said.

A notice on the weather service’s website said that the coastal areas could expect one and a half to three inches of rain. Wind gusts could range from 20 miles per hour in most places to up to 60 miles per hour in others. The service also said travel delays are possible thanks to flooding and rockslides.