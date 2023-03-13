trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions

by Stephen Neukam - 03/13/23 5:18 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/13/23 5:18 PM ET

Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are considering a change to the state’s criminal code that would make a person who gets an abortion eligible for the death penalty.

The bill being considered in South Carolina, dubbed the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023, would redefine “person” under state law to include a fertilized egg, giving it at the point of conception equal protection under the state’s homicide laws, including the death penalty.

The bill provides an exception for a pregnant person who underwent an abortion “because she was compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury.” It also provides an exception if the procedure is needed to avert the death of a mother “when all reasonable alternatives to save the life of the unborn child were attempted or none were available.” 

The bill does not provide an exception for rape or incest, a point that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) took aim at on the House floor last week. Mace has blasted her party for its restrictive abortion policies.

“To see this debate go to the dark places, the dark edges, where it has gone on both sides of the aisle, has been deeply disturbing to me as a woman, as a female legislator, as a mom, and as a victim of rape,” Mace said.

The bill in South Carolina continues a trend of laws in Republican-led states to limit access to abortions and punish it under law after the fall of Roe v. Wade. At least 18 states have imposed near or total abortion bans, according to a New York Times tracker. Eight states have had such bans blocked by courts.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a ban on abortions after six weeks was unconstitutional.

Tags abortion ban Nancy Mace reproductive rights Roe v. Wade South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on education from Iowa 
  3. Here’s who is paying to restore Silicon Valley, Signature Bank deposits
  4. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  5. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  6. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  7. McConnell discharged from hospital, won’t return to Senate immediately   
  8. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  9. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  10. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  11. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  12. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  13. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  14. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  15. Trump says he ‘probably’ regrets endorsing DeSantis
  16. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  17. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  18. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
Load more

Video

See all Video