State Watch

Police launch manhunt for ex-Hogan chief of staff after failure to appear in court

by Julia Mueller - 03/13/23 7:01 PM ET
An arrest warrant has been issued for Roy McGrath, who served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), after he was a no-show for the start of his criminal trial in federal court on Monday, according to multiple reports. 

The Washington Post reported that law enforcement have searched McGrath’s Florida home to no avail. 

McGrath was set to fly in from Florida and meet his lawyer in Baltimore early in the morning on Monday, according to the Baltimore Banner, before the hearing was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the U.S. District Court. 

McGrath has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and document falsification related to allegedly fraudulently obtaining a massive $233,000 severance payment when he left the Maryland Environmental Service. 

McGrath had resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff after just months in the position amid reports of his payment from the state agency. 

