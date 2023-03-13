trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Jan. 6 defendant attended CPAC without including it in his travel request, prosecutors say

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/13/23 10:54 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/13/23 10:54 PM ET
A logo of Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is seen
Greg Nash
A logo of Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is seen at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Federal prosecutors say that a man charged over his participation in the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol violated the terms of his court-approved travel conditions by attending this month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) without asking. 

According to court documents obtained by CNN, prosecutors said that Garbiel Garcia had sought permission from the court to travel to Washington, D.C., to observe Jan. 6-related trials for members of the far-right group Proud Boys and another defendants, saying that the purpose of his travel was to consult with his counsel pending his own trial. 

But prosecutors said that Garcia, an alleged Proud Boys member, only spent a few hours attending one trial on March 3 before spending the rest of his day at CPAC in Maryland, according to court filings. 

As a condition of his release pending trial on six charges, including two felonies, Garcia isn’t allowed to travel outside the south Florida area without permission. 

“The government is surprised by defendant’s whereabouts on his recent trip,” prosecutors said in the court filing.

Garcia’s defense said that their client did not violate any of his conditions by attending CPAC, while the government said that Gracia attending the conference was not on his “precise itinerary,” CNN reported. 

“The issue is not that defendant attended a political event. The real problem is that defendant has repeatedly [given cause] that his representations to the Court be doubted,” prosecutors said in the court filing, pointing to other “deceptive travel requests.”

The government says Garcia, who had a failed bid for a Florida House of Representative seat in 2020, live-streamed a Facebook video of his activities on Jan. 6, including showing verbal aggression toward Capitol officers during the ordeal. 

Garcia’s trial is set for August, CNN reported. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

Tags conservative political action conference CPAC CPAC Florida Jan 6 insurrection Jan. 6 attack

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  3. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  4. Police launch manhunt for ex-Hogan chief of staff after failure to appear in ...
  5. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  6. Biden says Carter asked him to do his eulogy
  7. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  8. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  9. Here’s who is paying to restore Silicon Valley, Signature Bank deposits
  10. Market-watchers keep close eye on First Republic as banking fallout continues
  11. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  12. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  13. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  14. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  15. Trump attorney says ‘he won’t be participating’ in Manhattan DA’s probe
  16. California cancels rest of salmon season over lingering drought issues
  17. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  18. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
Load more

Video

See all Video