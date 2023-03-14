trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern for ‘glaring negligence’ following train derailment

by Stephen Neukam - 03/14/23 3:35 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/14/23 3:35 PM ET
EAST PALESTINE, OH – MARCH 09: Ohio EPA and EPA contractors collect soil and air samples from the derailment site on March 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. Cleanup efforts continue after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern in federal court for “recklessly endangering” the health of residents in East Palestine, Ohio, and the surrounding area after a train derailment in the state last month sparked a public health and environmental emergency.

The suit filed in federal court by Attorney General Dave Yost (R) on Tuesday includes 58 complaints against Norfolk Southern, seeking to hold the rail company financially responsible for the derailment, looking to recover “lost taxes and other economic losses (Ohio) has suffered.”

“Ohio shouldn’t have to bear the tremendous financial burden of Norfolk Southern’s glaring negligence,” Yost said in a statement. “The fallout from this highly preventable incident may continue for years to come, and there’s still so much we don’t know about the long-term effects on our air, water and soil.”

The 106-page suit filed against the company alleges that the company violated myriad federal and state laws, seeking a minimum of $75,000 in federal damages, but the state says that total “will far exceed that minimum as the situation in East Palestine continues to unfold.”

The complaint holds that chemical releases from at least 39 cars made their way into at least six riverways in the state. 

The state is seeking repayment for the state’s emergency response, natural resource and property damages and civil penalties under state allow, amongst other claims.

The attorney general’s office argues the derailment “has caused substantial damage to the regional economy of the state of Ohio, its citizens and its businesses. The citizens of the region have been displaced, their lives interrupted and their businesses shuttered.”

Norfolk Southern said in a statement to The Hill that its focus since the derailment has been to clean up the area and support residents and local businesses, including giving financial assistance.

“We look forward to working toward a final resolution with Attorney General Yost and others as we coordinate with his office, community leaders, and other stakeholders to finalize the details of these programs,” the company said in the statement.

The attorney general is also asking the court to require the company to conduct further testing of soil and groundwater at the derailment location and the surrounding area, as officials continue to monitor the extended fallout of the incident.

Tags Dave Yost Dave Yost East Palestine Norfolk Southern Ohio train derailment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  3. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  4. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  5. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  6. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  7. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  8. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  9. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  10. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  11. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  12. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  13. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  14. China: US, allies on ‘wrong and dangerous path’ with nuclear submarine deal
  15. Illinois governor signs off on mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’
  16. Gallego knocks Sinema over support of Dodd-Frank rollback
  17. Tennessee Senate approves ban on gender marker changes on official ...
  18. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
Load more

Video

See all Video