trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

New Mexico legislature sends anti-discrimination law to governor’s desk

by Brooke Migdon - 03/15/23 1:08 PM ET
by Brooke Migdon - 03/15/23 1:08 PM ET
LGBTQ+ and transgender pride flags waving. (Samuel Kubani/AFP/Getty Images)

The New Mexico legislature this week passed legislation to modernize the state’s anti-discrimination law by adding explicit protections for LGBTQ people.

The bill, officially titled the Human Rights Modernization Act, now heads to the governor’s desk for final approval.

The proposed law, which New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is expected to sign, establishes a broader slate of protections for LGBTQ people by defining gender and sex in state law and expanding existing definitions of sexual orientation and gender identity.

It was first introduced in January by state Democratic Reps. Kristina Ortez and Andrea Romero and Democratic Sen. Carrie Hamblen, one of five openly LGBTQ lawmakers in the New Mexico legislature.

State lawmakers backing the proposed legislation have argued that the measure is necessary to close a loophole in New Mexico’s anti-discrimination law, which doesn’t explicitly protect LGBTQ people.

The new law prohibits school districts, government agencies and public contractors from discriminating based on sex, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity when providing services.

The legislation also strikes the word “handicap” from state law, replacing it with “disability.”

Debate on the bill in the legislature centered mostly on transgender youth, with Democrats and Republicans clashing over whether transgender minors should be allowed to use accommodations like locker rooms and restrooms that match their gender identity.

GOP-backed proposals to add exemptions for religious groups or schools that receive public funding were rejected.

“They simply want to live their lives as who they are,” New Mexico Democratic Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, whose stepchild is transgender, said this month on the House floor, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico already ranks high when it comes to LGBTQ equality, and just one anti-LGBTQ bill — a transgender athlete ban — has been introduced in the legislature this session, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

More than 400 bills targeting LGBTQ rights have been introduced in state legislatures nationwide this year, according to the ACLU, already surpassing last year’s record-breaking total of 315 bills.

Close to half of bills under consideration this year aim to prevent transgender students from participating in school sports, force teachers to out their students and censor classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity.

On Tuesday, Marshall Martinez, the executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality New Mexico, said passing the state’s Human Rights Modernization Act “is a critical step to protecting LGBTQ youth” as a “firestorm” of anti-LGBTQ legislation blazes across the country.

In neighboring states Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma and Texas, transgender women and girls have been barred from competing on female sports teams. Laws restricting access to gender affirming health care for transgender youth have also been enacted in Arizona and Utah.

Oklahoma and Texas are considering passing similar measures, though the proposed penalties are much more severe.

“We are finally saying to Queer and Trans New Mexicans – we see you, we support you, and we will protect you,” Martinez said Tuesday. “New Mexico will no longer support, or allow tax-payer-funded discrimination because of this effort.”

Tags ACLU Andrea Romero anti-discrimination policy Carrie Hamblen Human Rights Modernization Act Kristina Ortez LGBTQ Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lujan Grisham New Mexico New Mexico legislature

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Republicans help save Garcetti confirmation for India ambassador
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  6. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  7. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  8. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  9. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  12. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  13. Banking wrap-up: What you need to know about the sector's turmoil
  14. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  15. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  16. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  17. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  18. Schumer slams DeSantis for saying Ukraine war not in ‘vital’ national ...
Load more

Video

See all Video