Man pleads guilty to involvement in Whitmer kidnapping plot

by Stephen Neukam - 03/15/23 9:01 PM ET
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is interviewed by The Associated Press in her office, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Lansing, Mich.

A man involved in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) pled guilty to one felony charge on Wednesday, one of eight individuals who was hit with state charges in connection to the plan.

Brian Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin pled guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support for terrorism, a five year felony that he accepted as part of a plea deal to reduce the charges against him. He was originally arrested for providing material support of an act of terrorism, which is a 20 year felony. In exchange for the plea, he has agreed to testify against other defendants in the plot.

“Anti-government extremism poses a threat to the safety of public officials, law enforcement officers, and residents all across our state,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement announcing the plea.

Whitmer was the target of the kidnapping plot that was thwarted by law enforcement. In total, 14 individuals were charged with state or federal crimes. There were 20 total state charges filed by Nessel in connection to the plot.

Three people have been convicted at the state level for the plot. Four of the six people who were tried for federal crimes were convicted. 

The plea from Higgins comes after the two leaders of the plot, Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, were sentenced to prison terms of 19 and 16 years respectively at the end of last year. Whitmer said early this year that the sentences for the men were “just.”

The sentencing for Higgins has yet to be determined. The state said a status conference for the remaining defendants has been scheduled for later this week. 

