trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda

by Julia Mueller - 03/16/23 10:02 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/16/23 10:02 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday announced an alliance with 18 other states to push back against President Biden’s support for environmental, social and corporate governance investing, known as ESG.

The states argue that Biden’s backing for socially-conscious ESG investing, under which investors weigh sustainability and ethical considerations, is a threat to the U.S. economy. 

DeSantis joins with the governors of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming in what his office called “an alliance to push back” against Biden’s ESG “agenda.”

“The proliferation of ESG throughout America is a direct threat to the American economy, individual economic freedom, and our way of life, putting investment decisions in the hands of the woke mob to bypass the ballot box and inject political ideology into investment decisions, corporate governance, and the everyday economy,” the states wrote in a joint statement.

Republicans have championed legislation that would nullify the administration’s existing ESG rule allowing managers of retirement funds to consider ESG factors. The bill has been sent to the president’s desk, but Biden is expected to veto it.

The 19 states in their join statement said they plan to lead state-level initiatives “to protect individuals from the ESG movement,” including potentially blocking ESG at the state and local levels and withholding state pension funds and state-controlled investments from firms that use ESG.

“We as freedom loving states can work together and leverage our state pension funds to force change in how major asset managers invest the money of hardworking Americans, ensuring corporations are focused on maximizing shareholder value, rather than the proliferation of woke ideology,” the states wrote.

“We will not stand idly by as the stability of our country’s economy is threatened by woke executives who put their political agenda ahead of their clients’ finances,” DeSantis said. 

Tags Biden Biden esg Florida Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  2. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  3. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  4. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  5. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  6. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  7. US military releases footage of Russian warplane forcing down Air Force drone
  8. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  9. Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate ...
  10. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  11. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  12. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  13. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  14. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  15. Eggs are getting cheaper. Here’s what else is also more affordable.
  16. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  17. In surprise, Trump goes after DeSantis on policy
  18. US, Russia on the hunt for downed drone
Load more

Video

See all Video