Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to make state a Second Amendment sanctuary

by Julia Mueller - 03/16/23 4:09 PM ET
An exterior photo of the Kentucky state capitol.
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File
FILE – An exterior photo of the Kentucky state capitol in Frankfort, Ky., April 7, 2021.

Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill that would make the state a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary, prohibiting local law enforcement from enforcing federal firearm bans.

Kentucky’s bill passed the state House in a 78-19 vote last month, and cleared the state Senate on Wednesday 27-9. Both are Republican-majority chambers. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature. 

If Beshear approves, the bill would prohibit any law enforcement, as well as any public agency, officer or employee, from enforcing or helping to enforce a federal ban on firearms, ammunition or firearm accessories. 

Those same entities also wouldn’t be able to adopt and enforce any rule or policy that would enforce or cooperate with a federal ban on the weapons and would prohibit the use of public funds or resources for those purposes. 

A federal judge in Missouri struck down a similar law in that state earlier this month on the grounds that state law can’t trump federal law, and that a law doing so would be unconstitutional. 

Many in Congress are pushing for stricter gun control amid heightened gun violence and several high-profile mass shootings in recent months. President Biden has repeatedly urged a federal assault weapons ban, re-upping the call on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Biden announced an executive order to increase the number of background checks conducted before gun sales.

