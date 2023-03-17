trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Wisconsin Democratic governor appoints new secretary of state

by Caroline Vakil - 03/17/23 2:41 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 03/17/23 2:41 PM ET
Associated Press/Morry Gash

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) announced on Friday that he is appointing former state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski (D) to replace outgoing Secretary of State Doug La Follette (D), who has served in the position for more than four decades.

“Secretary of State La Follette’s retirement after more than 40 years of state service leaves an incredibly important role to fill, and I want to thank him for his years of dedication to the people of Wisconsin throughout his long career,” Evers said in a statement. 

“The people of Wisconsin placed their trust and faith in Sarah’s experience and values to serve as our state treasurer, and she’ll bring those same qualities to her new role as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State,” he added.

La Follette was elected in 1974 to serve as the secretary of state in Wisconsin and has served in that role off and on for more than four decades. The Wisconsin Democrat has previously run for lieutenant governor in 1978, U.S. Senate in 1988 and governor in 2012, though he lost all three bids. 

La Follette is retiring early from his term as Wisconsin secretary of state as his term expires in 2027.

Godlewski previously ran for Senate last cycle but ended her campaign early as Wisconsin Democrats ended up coalescing support around Democrat Mandela Barnes, who became the eventual Democratic Senate nominee against Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Barnes, however, lost his race to Johnson that November. 

“It was a privilege to serve the people of Wisconsin as state treasurer for four years, and I am humbled that Gov. Evers has called upon me to serve as secretary of state,” Godlewski said in a statement. “To become just the third woman in our state’s history to hold this office is the honor of a lifetime. I know how important this role is and my responsibilities are, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.” 

Tags Mandela Barnes Ron Johnson Sarah Godlewski Tony Evers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New study cites Wuhan raccoon dogs as possible origin of COVID-19
  2. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  3. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  4. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  5. Trump attorney ordered to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents probe
  6. Trump, family failed to disclose more than 100 foreign gifts, congressional ...
  7. Trump posts on Facebook for first time since reinstatement
  8. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  9. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  10. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  11. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  12. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  13. Strawberries recalled over possible health risk
  14. Florida English professor fired after parent complaint over racial justice ...
  15. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  16. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
  17. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  18. Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A
Load more

Video

See all Video