trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings

by Lauren Sforza - 03/19/23 11:01 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/19/23 11:01 PM ET
Crowds gather at Ocean Drive and 8th during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night, March 19, after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced a curfew on Sunday after two fatal shootings over the weekend on Ocean Drive amid an influx of spring-breakers and out-of-city visitors.

“As I’ve said many times, we don’t ask for spring break in our city. We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, brings too much disorder and it’s simply too difficult to police,” Gelber said in a video message to residents on Sunday.

“While most may come here to enjoy the amenities of Miami Beach, the overwhelming volume of visitors, a few that come with bad intentions in the presence of guns creates a wholly intolerable situation.”

The latest shooting occurred on Sunday morning at about 3:30 a.m., where one man was shot and later died at a hospital, and another was wounded, Miami Beach police said. The police confirmed on Twitter that it was a “targeted and isolated” incident.

Miami Beach police said they responded to another scene where two people were suffering from gunshot wounds on Friday night at about 10:40 p.m. Police said in a statement on Twitter that one of the victims died in the hospital, and the other was left in critical condition.

“Both shootings were between visitors to Miami Beach and did not involve residents,” Gelber said. “In both cases, police were literally seconds away from the incidents and arrests were made within minutes. That said, it is clear that even an unprecedented police presence could not prevent these incidents from occurring.”

Gelber said the curfew will start at 11:59 p.m. Sunday and last through until 6 a.m. Monday. The city announced in a press release that the city manager will likely impose an additional curfew Thursday through next Monday, March 27.

The press release cited “excessively large and unruly crowds” as the reason for the implementing the curfew.

Miami Beach has long been a popular spring break destination among college students, and officials have previously needed to enact emergency powers to control the large crowds. Gelber said in his video message that the high volume of people has created a “peril that cannot go unchecked,” especially over the last three weeks.

“While our daytime programming has helped with crowd control and daytime incidents and arrests are down from last year, the volume of people in our city, the unruly nature of too many and the presence of guns, has created a peril that cannot go unchecked,” he said.

The curfew requires businesses to close by midnight. Hotels can still remain open, as long as they are only operating with guests staying at their business.

The release states that the curfew will not apply to people traveling back and forth from work or residents of the city going to or from their homes.

The city imposed a midnight curfew during the same period last year after shootings on Ocean Drive.

Tags curfew Dan Gelber miami Miami Beach spring break

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
  2. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  3. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  4. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  5. McCarthy calls for no protests or violence over potential Trump arrest
  6. Jeffries slams weaponization committee in response to McCarthy tweet on Trump ...
  7. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  8. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  9. Warren ramps up criticism of Fed chair: ‘He has failed’
  10. Haberman: Trump ‘very anxious’ about potential indictment in New York 
  11. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  12. House Republicans find their groove as challenges loom
  13. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  14. Democrats brace for another Senate nail-biter in Nevada
  15. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  16. Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court
  17. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  18. These states could be on daylight saving time permanently if new bill passes
Load more

Video

See all Video