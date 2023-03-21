trending:

Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard

by Stephen Neukam - 03/21/23 1:55 PM ET
People hold up posters as part of a protest in front of the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump’s anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. Another court looking into Trump’s finances was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

A bomb threat was called into a lower Manhattan court on Tuesday just before a judge was set to hear a $250 million lawsuit against former President Trump.

The threat was investigated by police and the courthouse was closed and searched, with authorities finding that the threat was unfounded, according to court spokesman Lucian Chalfen, who confirmed the news to Bloomberg.

The civil lawsuit, brought against Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), alleges that Trump, his company and family inflated the value of their real estate assets. The suit was filed in September.

The Hill reached out to the court for comment.

Trump publicly attacked James on social media on Tuesday following the news of the bomb threat, saying Congress should investigate the New York attorney general and blasting the lawsuit as “completely bogus.”

“While Congress is at it, they should look at the Corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, who got elected solely on a “I WILL GET TRUMP” platform, without knowing anything about me,” Trump said on his social media site Truth Social. He went on to call the lawsuit “completely bogus.”

The threat in the lower Manhattan court came as law enforcement braces for potential protests ahead of what Trump predicted is his looming arrest in the Manhattan investigation into hush payments made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 elections.

Trump said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested in connection to the probe on Tuesday. He called on his supporters to protest the hypothetical arrest, raising fears that violence could ensue as it did after his calls to action before and on Jan. 6, 2021, which was a precursor to the deadly riots at the Capitol.

