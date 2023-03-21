Obama urges early voting in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Former President Obama urged Wisconsin voters to cast their ballots early in the state’s Supreme Court election on Tuesday, as majority control of the bench hangs in the balance.

“Today is the first day of early voting in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election,” Obama tweeted. “It’s going to be close, so don’t wait until April 4th. Make a plan to vote today and encourage your family and friends to do the same.”

Obama also linked out to a website for people to volunteer with Wisconsin’s Democratic Party.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, a conservative, is facing off against liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz to fill the seventh seat on the panel, which is split 3-3 along partisan lines with conservative Justice Patience Roggensack’s retirement.

The court is likely to take on key political issues, including the state’s controversial 1849 abortion ban. The 19th century law, which made it a felony to perform abortions except to save the life of the mother, has become a key issue in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protasiewicz has been outspoken about her support for abortion access throughout the race, while Kelly has received support from several prominent anti-abortion groups.

However, neither candidate has specified how they would rule on the abortion law if a case were to come before them.

The gun safety advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund launched a $500,000 ad campaign on Monday targeting Kelly over abortion and gun safety.