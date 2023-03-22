trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Ex-Florida lawmaker, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ sponsor, pleads guilty to fraud charges

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/22/23 11:39 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/22/23 11:39 AM ET
FILE – Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Former Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding (R), a lead sponsor of the controversial so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to numerous charges for his involvement in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. 

In a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release, authorities said that Harding, a one-term congressman, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud. 

According to court documents, his scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) — including making false claims to obtain coronavirus-related loans and committing wire fraud — garnered him $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and more than $30,000 in other fraudulent monetary transactions.

For SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications, he used the names of dormant business entities to apply, the court documents revealed.

Harding, 35, was indicted in early December on two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering by transferring the allegedly stolen funds and two counts of making false statements to the SBA.

He was also the lead sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education bill, often referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits state educators from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades and gives parents the ability to sue school districts who violate the measure. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the bill into law last year. 

Harding faced up to 35 years in prison based on the combination of maximum sentences he has on his numerous charges, according to the DOJ news release. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 25. 

Tags COVID-19 Department of Justice don't say gay Don't Say Gay EIDL Florida Florida florida house Florida Republicans fraud Joseph Harding Money laundering pandemic aid fraud Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis SBA Small Business Administration wire fraud

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  3. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  4. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  5. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  6. Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
  7. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  8. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  9. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  10. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  11. Former aide says Trump has ‘learned nothing’ from Jan. 6
  12. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  13. Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case
  14. DeSantis steps up his Trump counter-punches
  15. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  16. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  17. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  18. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
Load more

Video

See all Video