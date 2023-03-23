trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Protestors in abortion demonstration charged with blocking traffic near Capitol

by Stephen Neukam - 03/23/23 12:20 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/23/23 12:20 PM ET
U.S. Capitol
Greg Nash
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the base of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

U.S. Capitol Police charged seven people with crowding, obstructing and incommoding stemming from an abortion-related protest outside the Capitol, police said on Thursday.

Traffic was briefly blocked near the Capitol on Independence Avenue, near its intersection with New Jersey Avenue, Thursday morning as protestors refused demands from law enforcement to get out of the street, according to a Twitter post from Capitol Police. 

Capitol Police confirmed to The Hill that seven people had been charged in connection with the protest. The agency said the demonstration was related to abortion but that it was “unclear” whether it was a pro- or anti-abortion rights demonstration. 

The street was later opened back up for traffic, police said.

The arrests in the abortion-related protest come as rallies on both sides of the issue have popped up across Washington following the Supreme Court decision last year that overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping federal protections for abortion access. Following the court decision, lawmakers at the state level all around the country have moved to either increase access to abortion or put restrictions on the procedure.

Tags abortion rally abortion rights Capitol Police pro life

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  2. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  3. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  4. GOP questions DeSantis attacks on Trump ahead of possible indictment
  5. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  6. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  7. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  8. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  9. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  10. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  11. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  12. Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for ...
  13. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  14. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
  15. Trump to appear on Hannity amid tensions with Fox News
  16. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  17. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  18. Michigan GOP chair not apologizing after comparing gun reform to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video