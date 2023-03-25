trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

NYC bill would ban discrimination based on weight

by Jared Gans - 03/25/23 1:03 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/25/23 1:03 PM ET
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Exterior shot of the City Hall on October 21, 2022 in New York City, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

The New York City Council is considering a bill that would ban discrimination based on weight in employment, housing and public accommodations. 

The legislation, which was introduced last year, would prohibit discrimination based on a person’s actual or perceived height or weight in those three areas. It would include exceptions for employers who need to consider height or weight as a “bona fide occupational qualification” that is reasonably necessary to conduct business and for operators or providers of public accommodations where height or weight qualifications are factors in public safety or health. 

The legislation had hearings in the city’s civil and human rights and state and federal legislation committees at the end of last month, and The Washington Post reported that it will likely be voted on in the upcoming weeks. 

Michigan is the only state in the country that has passed a law to declare weight is a protected category from discrimination along with other factors like race and religion. The Washington Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that obesity is covered by the state’s anti-discrimination law. 

A few cities like San Francisco and Madison, Wis., have also banned weight discrimination. 

The Post reported that state legislatures in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Jersey are considering their own legislation to prohibit weight discrimination. 

New York City Council member Shaun Abreu, who sponsored the bill, told the Post that Mayor Eric Adams has signaled that he supports the legislation. 

“This was long overdue as a civil rights issue. It’s super important that we treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Abreu said. “At the end of the day, this is about job security, this is about housing security. If someone looks a certain way, if someone is of a different body size or has higher weight, who cares?” 

The American Psychological Association reported last year that more than 40 percent of adults said they have experienced some form of stigma related to their weight at some point in their lives. 

The World Obesity Foundation reports that people with obesity also will likely make less and receive fewer promotions at work.

Tags American Psychological Association anti-discrimination law New York City Shaun Abreu weight discrimination World Obesity Foundation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  3. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  4. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  5. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  6. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  7. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  8. Two dead, five missing after explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory
  9. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  10. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  11. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  12. Biden offers first remarks on airstrikes: We don’t ‘seek conflict with ...
  13. Why 5 House Republicans voted against the GOP’s Parents Bill of Rights
  14. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  15. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  16. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
  17. DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an ...
  18. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
Load more

Video

See all Video