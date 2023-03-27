trending:

Nashville officials report 'multiple patients' from school shooting

by Stephen Neukam - 03/27/23 11:53 AM ET
Emergency officials in Nashville, Tenn., said on Monday they responded to an “active aggressor” at a school in the city with “multiple patients” reported.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the Covenant School, which is listed as a private Christian elementary school with a preschool department, according to its website.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients,” the department said.

“[T]his is an active scene,” officials added.

Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that an “active shooter” event took place at the school and that the shooter was engaged by police and is now dead.

WKRN in Nashville reported that ATF agents were on the scene to assist local authorities.

Officials said that a reunification area had been established at a nearby church.

All hospitals in the area were on high alert, according to the local news outlet Scoop Nashville.

–Developing

