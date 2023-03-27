Train derails, spilling hazardous materials in North Dakota

Several cars on a Canadian Pacific freight train derailed in North Dakota late Sunday, spilling hazardous material in the area, the railway said.

Some of 31 rail cars involved were carrying hazardous materials, and an initial assessment found a liquid asphalt leak at the derailment site in rural Richland County, southeast of Wyndmere, a Canadian Pacific spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

The railway’s emergency response teams and hazardous materials experts are on site with local first responders to conduct a “full assessment.” No injuries or fire has been reported, and there is no threat from the leak to waterways or public safety, according to Canadian Pacific.

Valley News Live, which first reported the derailment, said its estimated cleanup will take seven to 10 days. Authorities told KVRR-KFGO that the leaking material is flammable, but snowy conditions are cooling the leak and lessening chance of fire.

The Hill has reached out to Richland County for more information.

The incident comes after a high-profile train derailment in Ohio last month that spilled hazardous materials into the land, air and water in East Palestine, prompting temporary evacuations and sparking environmental and health concerns.