trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Philadelphia officials say water supply is safe after chemical spill

by Julia Mueller - 03/27/23 12:49 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/27/23 12:49 PM ET
FILE – The Philadelphia side of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge spanning the Delaware River is pictured on Feb. 10, 2021. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the Delaware River Basin Commission, a regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states, moved to ban gas drillers from dumping fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed and to make it difficult for them to take fresh water out. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Philadelphia officials say the city’s water supply is safe after a chemical spill in a tributary of the Delaware River over the weekend. 

The Philadelphia Water Department announced Sunday that it’s “now confident” tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

“This updated time is based on the time it will take river water that entered the Baxter intakes early Sunday morning to move through treatment and water mains before reaching customers,” the department said. 

More than 8,000 gallons of chemicals used in latex finishing spilled into the tributary Saturday night, prompting officials to warn residents and suggest they use bottled water instead of tap. 

Officials said the earlier warning was issued “out of an abundance of caution” and that testing has “not shown the presence of water impacted by the spill in the Baxter system at this time.”

Pennsylvanians can safely fill up bottles or pitchers with tap water at this time, officials said. 

The spill in Bristol Township of Bucks County was believed due to a burst pipe at the Trinseo PLC plant in Bristol is reportedly behind the Bucks County spill. 

Tags chemical spill Pennsylvania Philadelphia water supply

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  2. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: 'He may not be bluffing here'
  3. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting
  6. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  7. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  8. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  9. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  10. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
  11. White House threatens veto for Republican energy package
  12. All hat, no cattle: House Republicans can’t match big talk with viable budget ...
  13. How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
  14. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  15. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  16. As US fentanyl deaths jump, GOP casts blame at the border
  17. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  18. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
Load more

Video

See all Video