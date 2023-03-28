trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Body camera footage shows confrontation with Nashville school shooter

by Julia Shapero - 03/28/23 1:51 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/28/23 1:51 PM ET
A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday shows the moment officers at a local elementary school confronted a shooter, who was ultimately killed in the shoot-out.

The footage from officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo shows police searching the first floor of The Covenant School before rushing upstairs in response to sounds, inaudible in the video, coming from the second floor.

Shots can be heard as the officers approach a mezzanine where the shooter, later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, can be seen standing before several tall windows. Engelbert fires several shots at Hale, after which someone yells, “Clear!” As Collazo approaches the shooter, he yells, “Watch out! Watch out!” before firing at the shooter as well. He continues toward Hale, yelling to “stop moving” and calling out “suspect down,” before grabbing the shooter’s weapons.

Hale, a former student, killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members at The Covenant School on Monday before the shoot-out with police. 

Police released soundless surveillance footage on Monday that showed the shooter driving up to the school and shooting through locked glass doors to enter the building. After crawling through the shattered doors, Hale can be seen walking through the building with a weapon drawn.

Police have described the attack as “calculated and planned,” saying that Hale conducted surveillance of the school in advance and had drawn a map of the school with possible entry points for the shooting.

Tags Nashville police Nashville School Shooting Nashville shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  2. Defense chief slams Tuberville’s hold on Pentagon nominees over abortion ...
  3. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  4. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  5. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  6. McCarthy warns of ‘dire ramifications’ over Biden debt limit negotiation ...
  7. Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected 
  8. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  9. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  10. Country music stars speak out after Nashville school shooting
  11. Senate advances AUMF repeal, tees up final passage vote
  12. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  13. House Judiciary postpones pistol brace rule markup after Nashville shooting
  14. Pence must appear before Jan. 6 grand jury: reports
  15. Democrats eye plan to force vote on gun reforms over GOP opposition
  16. Trump says he feels like Elvis after Jan. 6 choir song hits number one on the ...
  17. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  18. Two key Biden nominees cave to GOP pressure campaign: Why it matters
Load more

Video

See all Video