trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Tennessee governor says friends killed at Nashville school, but ‘not a time for hate or rage’

by Julia Shapero - 03/29/23 11:04 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/29/23 11:04 AM ET
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) said two family friends were killed in Monday’s shooting at a Nashville elementary school. 

“Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends, Cindy Peak,” Lee said of his wife, Maria Lee, in a message to Tennesseans on Tuesday. “Cindy was supposed to come over to have dinner with Maria last night, after she filled in as a substitute teacher yesterday at Covenant.” 

Peak was one of six victims of the shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school. Three 9-year-old students, custodian Mike Hill and school head Katherine Koonce were also killed.

“Cindy and Maria and Katherine Koonce were all teachers at the same school and have been family friends for decades,” the governor said.

While Lee acknowledged the “difficult moment,” he emphasized that now “is not a time for hate or rage.”

“I understand that there is pain. I understand the desperation to have answers, to place blame, to argue about a solution that could prevent this horribly tragedy,” he said. “There will come a time to ask how a person could do this. There will come a time to discuss and debate policy. But this is not a time for hate or rage. That will not resolve or heal.”

“We can all agree on one thing — that every human life has great value,” Lee added. “And we will act to prevent this from happening again. There is a clear desire in all of us, whether we agree on the action steps or not, that we must work to find ways to protect against evil.”

Lee, who refrained from mentioning specific policies in Tuesday’s message, said last June that he did not support strengthening gun control laws following a series of mass shootings, instead focusing on increased security at schools.

“There’s one thing to remember, criminals don’t follow the laws. Criminals break laws,” Lee said at the time, according to The Associated Press. “We can’t control what we can’t control.”

Tags Bill Lee Bill Lee Covenant School Nashville shooting Tennessee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  2. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  5. McCarthy tries to drag Biden to negotiating table on debt limit
  6. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  7. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  8. Chris Christie: ‘I just can’t’ back Trump for president again
  9. China warns of ‘resolute countermeasures’ if McCarthy meets Taiwan president
  10. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  11. Watch live: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies on company’s ...
  12. Tennessee governor says friends killed at Nashville school, but ‘not a time ...
  13. GOP's Trump critics fear party isn't ready to move on
  14. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  15. Supreme Court justices face new disclosure requirements for gifts, free trips
  16. Hannity gets 20 percent ratings boost thanks to Trump interview
  17. Why are teen girls in crisis?
  18. Friend says Nashville shooter texted her 'I’m planning to die today' minutes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video