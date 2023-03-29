North Carolina legislature overrides veto and repeals permit requirement for handgun purchase

North Carolina’s state legislature has voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) veto and repeal the state’s requirement for a resident to obtain a permit from a local sheriff before legally purchasing a handgun.

Senate Bill 41 passed in the state’s House of Representatives in a 71 to 46 vote on Wednesday. The state Senate previously voted 30 to 19 on Tuesday in approval of the measure.

Republicans have a supermajority in the Senate and did not need Democratic votes to override Cooper.

In the House, three Democrats weren’t present at Wednesday morning’s vote, meaning that state Republicans only need 71 votes to override Cooper’s veto instead of 72.

The repeal will take effect immediately, according to The Associated Press.

The enacted bill would also allow guns on some school properties where religious services are held.

In a statement, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) said that the state legislature’s moves to override the requirement is a mistake and will eventually put citizens at risk.

“We need to be taking more measures to reduce gun violence, more background checks, other things like red flag laws to keep us safe because gun violence is on the increase, is now the number one cause of death of children in this country more than car crashes,” Stein said in his video statement.

“So I’m very disappointed, and even though the legislature is failing to do its job to protect the people in North Carolina, I’m going to continue to do everything I can as your attorney general to keep us safe.”

The votes come amid a national focus on yet another school shooting.

Three children and three adults were killed when a gunman opened fire on Monday inside The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tenn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.