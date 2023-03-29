trending:

Nashville police chief: No indication shooter had problems at Covenant School

by Stephen Neukam - 03/29/23 1:58 PM ET
Police in Nashville said they have yet to uncover any specific problems that a shooter that killed six people at a Christian school in the city, including three nine year olds, had with the private school that was targeted.

“As of right now, we don’t have any indication there was any problems at the school or at home,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake told CNN on Wednesday. “We can’t confirm any type of problems at this time.”

Police have yet to pin down a motive for Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old shooter who killed three children and three adults in a shooting at The Covenant School on Monday. Hale’s attack on the building ended when police shot and killed the shooter about 14 minutes after the assault started.

In the immediate aftermath of the killings, police said they had discovered a manifesto, writings and a detailed map of the school at the shooter’s home. Police said it was believed that Hale attended the school at some point and that it was a targeted attack.

It was also revealed that Hale had legally purchased seven guns over a number of year and was also under care for an emotional disorder, according to officials. Drake said police were never aware of Hale as a threat and were not privy to the shooter’s emotional troubles.

“Law enforcement was never contacted,” Drake said. “She was never committed to an institution.”

The victims of Hale’s attack were the three nine-year-old students, a janitor, substitute teacher and the head of the school.

The shooting has reignited the debate over gun control and safety in the U.S., with lawmakers in Washington falling along familiar lines of defense in the argument over what Congress should do to help stop the violence.

Tennessee does not have “red flag” laws that would allow authorities to take weapons from someone who they deem to be a danger to themselves or others.

