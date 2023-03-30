trending:

Manhattan DA’s office says it’s reached out to coordinate Trump’s surrender

by Julia Mueller - 03/30/23 8:24 PM ET
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan’s district attorney office, supporting a grand jury vote to indict former President Donald Trump, Thursday March 30, 2023, in New York. A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter,…

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Thursday that they’ve reached out to former President Trump to coordinate his surrender after he was indicted on criminal charges by a grand jury in New York. 

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

“Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” they added.

Trump was indicted for his role in organizing hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

The indictment has drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers and Hollywood critics alike, with many in the GOP decrying the Manhattan prosecutor’s probe as politically motivated, while Democrats laud the indictment as proof no one is above the law.

Trump will be reportedly be arraigned next week and appear in court so the charges against him can be read aloud.

The former president lashed out after news of the indictment broke, accusing Democrats of “indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.” Trump, who lost his 2020 reelection bid to now-President Biden, is currently running for another term in the White House in 2024.

