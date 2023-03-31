trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Minneapolis City Council approves policing overhaul after George Floyd murder

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 03/31/23 12:09 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 03/31/23 12:09 PM ET
FILE – Protesters gather calling for justice for George Floyd on May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis City Council is set to hold a special meeting Thursday, March 30, 2023, to discuss a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over the city’s policing practices following the murder of George Floyd. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP, File)

The Minneapolis City Council approved on Friday an agreement with the state to revamp its policing system, nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd.

The nearly 130-page settlement includes changes to the use of force; to stops, searches and arrests; using body-worn and dashboard cameras; officer training and wellness; and responding to mental health and behavioral calls.

It would also ban Minneapolis police officers from searching a person or a vehicle simply because they smell marijuana, and officers would no longer be able to pull over a driver for a broken tail light. The use of chemical irritants as a form of crowd control would also be banned. 

To ensure compliance, the settlement calls for appointment of an independent evaluator. Under the agreement, the city is required to create a new unit to implement the terms within 60 days.

City officials agreed to negotiate with the state after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights issued a scathing report last year that said the police department had engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination for at least a decade. 

According to the state’s Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, Minnesota’s largest police agency stopped, searched, arrested, used force against and killed people of color at significantly higher rates than white people over a 10-year period, with Black people specifically making up a disproportionate amount of police encounters. 

The investigation also found that city and police leaders had been aware of the pattern of discriminatory behavior but failed to fix it.

The investigation came after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as he cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death, caught on video, sparked worldwide protests that eventually pushed the Minneapolis Police Department to begin an overhaul. Chauvin was eventually charged and convicted of Floyd’s murder.

Though the state’s investigation has wrapped, the U.S. Department of Justice is still investigating whether Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern of discrimination. 

Tags Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin George Floyd George Floyd Minneapolis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  4. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  5. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  6. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  7. Republicans see indictment as boon for Trump in 2024
  8. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  9. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  10. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  11. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  12. Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate
  13. Scarborough mocks Graham’s call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man ...
  14. Ivanka Trump ‘pained’ over father’s indictment
  15. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  16. Asa Hutchinson: Trump should ‘step aside’ from 2024 race after indictment
  17. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  18. Exonerated Central Park Five defendant calls Trump indictment ‘karma’
Load more

Video

See all Video