Oklahoma state rep says state superintendent shared ‘pretty graphic material’ with lawmakers

An Oklahoma state representative said the state’s superintendent shared pornographic materials with state lawmakers on Thursday, claiming the content was found in Oklahoma schools.

State Rep. Mark McBride (R), one of several lawmakers who received the email from Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters, told The Hill that it included “pretty graphic material.”

“If that’s going on in Oklahoma schools, yes, we need to address it,” McBride said, adding, “My question is … what schools and was it addressed by the local school board, administration, superintendent, things like that.”

McBride, who serves as the chair of the Oklahoma House Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, had requested that Walters appear on Thursday to discuss a range of topics, including his repeated allegations of pornographic materials in schools.

However, the state superintendent did not appear before the subcommittee and sent the email instead.

“So far as the email goes, I need proof,” McBride said. “Show me the proof. Where this is, what schools they are.”

“Because I have not had any schools say that that is going on in their schools,” he added.

In response to a request for a comment, a spokesman for Walters simply said to “stay tuned” for an announcement on Monday.

Oklahoma is not the only state debating the alleged presence of pornographic materials in schools. The principal of a Florida charter school was recently pressured to resign after a parent complained that students were exposed to pornography during an art lesson that featured Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture.