State Watch

Huckabee Sanders declares state of emergency as tornadoes rip through Arkansas

by Julia Shapero - 03/31/23 8:53 PM ET
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) declared a state of emergency on Friday, as several tornadoes ripped through the state and left at least two dozen injured.

“Here at the Capitol I just signed an executive order declaring that a State of Emergency exists in the State of Arkansas due to today’s severe weather,” Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet. “We will spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted.”

She also activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist state and local police, amid reports of “significant damage.”

“Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm,” she added. “Arkansans must continue to stay weather aware as storms are continuing to move through.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said on Twitter that at least 24 people had been hospitalized in the state’s capital, but no fatalities had been reported as of his 7 p.m. post. 

“Property damage is extensive and we are still responding,” he added.

There were also confirmed tornadoes in Iowa, hail fell in Illinois and grass fires blazed in Oklahoma — part of a massive storm system threatening a broad swath of the country in the South and Midwest.

The news also comes as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were visiting Rolling Fork, Miss., on Friday, after tornadoes ripped through the area last week, killing more than 20 people and destroying buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

