trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

New York police ‘ready to respond’ to protests at Trump’s arraignment

by Lauren Sforza - 04/02/23 10:05 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/02/23 10:05 PM ET
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
New York Police Officers move barricades near the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump’s anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) says its officers are “ready to respond” with protests planned at former President Trump’s scheduled arraignment on Tuesday, following his indictment last week in a years-old hush money case.

An NYPD spokesperson said in a statement Sunday its officers have been “placed on alert” and will remain “ready to respond as needed” ahead of Trump’s court appearance. The spokesperson also noted that there are “no current credible threats to New York City.”

“The NYPD ensures thousands of events, including first amendment activities, are conducted safely in New York City each year,” the spokesperson said. “Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights.”

Trump was indicted on Thursday in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into his role in organizing hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover-up an alleged affair between them.

Trump had previously called on his supporters to protest and “take our nation back” if he was indicted, which sparked concerns of violence among some officials.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced Sunday that she will join the New York Young Republican Club for a “peaceful protest” on Tuesday. Greene and other Republicans have denounced Trump’s indictment as politically motivated.

Barricades were unloaded outside the Manhattan Criminal Court earlier this month after it was made public that Trump could be potentially indicted. After the indictment, NYPD ordered every member of its force to report in full uniform on Friday as a “precautionary measure.”

After his court appearance Tuesday, Trump is expected to speak from Mar-a-Lago that evening at 8:15 p.m.

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump hush money payment Manhattan District Attorney NYPD Stormy Daniels Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene defends calling Democrats ‘pedophiles,’ eliciting eye-roll from 60 ...
  2. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  3. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  4. Schiff blasts DeSantis’ ‘cowardly’ response to Trump’s indictment
  5. Trump lawyer refutes his claim that judge on New York case is biased
  6. Cohen’s lawyer warns Trump’s lawyer against strategy of personal attacks 
  7. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  8. McCarthy set to make mark on foreign policy with high-profile Taiwan meeting
  9. Milley says Ukraine victory over Russia unlikely this year
  10. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  11. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  12. The Memo: Trump’s political woes with women deepen as Stormy Daniels reclaims ...
  13. Here’s where Trump’s other ongoing legal cases stand
  14. Trump’s GOP defenders are ‘in the cult,’ says Michael Cohen
  15. Trump’s legal ‘Super Tuesday’ will start one of the most bizarre ...
  16. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  17. Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the ...
  18. New York police ‘ready to respond’ to protests at Trump’s arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video