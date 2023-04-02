New York police ‘ready to respond’ to protests at Trump’s arraignment

The New York Police Department (NYPD) says its officers are “ready to respond” with protests planned at former President Trump’s scheduled arraignment on Tuesday, following his indictment last week in a years-old hush money case.

An NYPD spokesperson said in a statement Sunday its officers have been “placed on alert” and will remain “ready to respond as needed” ahead of Trump’s court appearance. The spokesperson also noted that there are “no current credible threats to New York City.”

“The NYPD ensures thousands of events, including first amendment activities, are conducted safely in New York City each year,” the spokesperson said. “Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights.”

Trump was indicted on Thursday in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into his role in organizing hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover-up an alleged affair between them.

Trump had previously called on his supporters to protest and “take our nation back” if he was indicted, which sparked concerns of violence among some officials.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced Sunday that she will join the New York Young Republican Club for a “peaceful protest” on Tuesday. Greene and other Republicans have denounced Trump’s indictment as politically motivated.

Barricades were unloaded outside the Manhattan Criminal Court earlier this month after it was made public that Trump could be potentially indicted. After the indictment, NYPD ordered every member of its force to report in full uniform on Friday as a “precautionary measure.”

After his court appearance Tuesday, Trump is expected to speak from Mar-a-Lago that evening at 8:15 p.m.