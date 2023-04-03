Death toll climbs to 32 after tornadoes devastate South, Midwest

The death toll from the destructive storms and tornadoes that swept across the South and Midwest in recent days has risen to at least 32, according to reports.

“While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses,” President Biden said Sunday.

At least 15 weather-related fatalities have been reported in Tennessee, and one person was found dead inside a storm-damaged Delaware structure.

At least five people were killed in Arkansas, where Biden approved an emergency declaration after storms wreaked through Little Rock and elsewhere in the state.

Another five people were killed in Indiana and four were killed in Illinois. Other deaths were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, where Biden made a visit last week. Damage assessment efforts are ongoing in the several states affected by confirmed or suspected tornadoes.

“There’s nothing we can do to heal the hole left in the hearts of far too many families who lost loved ones this weekend, but we will be there every step of the way as they rebuild and recover,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed.