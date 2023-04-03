NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: ‘Be on your best behavior’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) handed down a warning to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she said she plans to appear at a pro-Trump rally in New York on the day of the former president’s arraignment: “Be on your best behavior.”

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech … she stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said at a press conference on Monday. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

Greene said she will join the New York Young Republican Club for a “peaceful protest” on Tuesday as former President Trump is expected to appear in court after being indicted last week in the investigation into hush money paid to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Greene said Sunday on Twitter she was going to be protesting “this unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference.”

Trump and his allies have framed the indictment from the New York grand jury as a political witch hunt targeting the now-presidential candidate, making him the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. But Greene’s decision to attend the protest marks a reversal by the firebrand lawmaker, who initially shot down the idea of demonstrations.

“I changed my mind because we — it’s our First Amendment right,” Greene said in an interview with Semafor. “And we have a right to protest. And it’s so absolutely horrible what Alvin Bragg has done, and he’s truly crossed the line with our justice system.”

Adams said New York authorities would not tolerate violence at any of the protests in the city.

“As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind,” Adams said. “If one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable.”

Adams also said that there had been no specific, credible threats in the city and urged New Yorkers to go about their days tomorrow in a normal fashion.

Greene said she would reject any violence, saying on Twitter those who resort to violence are “not one of us, you are one of them.”

“I also reject any attempt and anyone who dresses in MAGA [Make America Great Again] but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one of us,” Greene said. “You are not one of us, you are one of them.”